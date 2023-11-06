Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Sacramento heads to Houston for conference matchup

Houston and Sacramento will hit the court in a matchup of Western Conference foes
Houston Rockets logo
Houston Rockets logo(Houston Rockets white background)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sacramento Kings (2-3, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (2-3, 11th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento visits Houston in Western Conference action Monday.

Houston went 22-60 overall, 12-40 in Western Conference action and 14-27 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Rockets averaged 110.7 points per game while shooting 45.7% from the field and 32.7% from behind the arc last season.

Sacramento went 48-34 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Kings averaged 120.7 points per game last season, 52.3 in the paint, 17.6 off of turnovers and 14.9 on fast breaks.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Rockets defeated the Kings 107-89 in their last meeting on Nov. 5. Dillon Brooks led the Rockets with 26 points, and Malik Monk led the Kings with 18 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Tari Eason: out (leg), Amen Thompson: out (ankle).

Kings: Trey Lyles: out (calf), De'Aaron Fox: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Air Boss Outdoors CEO Keith Lindsey and Founder Bob Legg
East Texans walk into Shark Tank with hunting ‘relief’ strap idea, walk away with deal
East Texas homeowner runs into house fire to save pet dogs, cat
Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr.
Upshur County authorities searching for ‘armed, extremely dangerous’ suspect in double homicide
Catalytic converter thefts decline in Deep East Texas in wake of new law
Catalytic converter thefts decline in Deep East Texas in wake of new law

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys take 10-game home winning streak into a matchup against the Rams
1 dead and 3 injured after multiple people pulled guns during fight in Texas Panhandle city
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez reacts after striking out during the third inning of Game 1 of...
Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez dealing with ailment during ALCS against Rangers, AP source says
Texas Rangers Josh Jung (6) celebrating his solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles with...
Texas’ shaky bullpen escapes late as Rangers hold off Orioles 3-2 to open ALDS
Texas Rangers
Rangers falter in season finale in 1-0 loss to Seattle, allows Houston to win AL West