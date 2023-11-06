SFA students create new TNR organization to reduce cat overpopulation in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Students from Stephen F. Auston University have teamed up to create a new organization to combat the overpopulation of stray cats in Nacogdoches.

“Nac CORE stands for Nacogdoches Cat Overpopulation Reduction and Education,” said co-founder and SFA pre-veterinary student Tanner Haynes.

Haynes and his co-founder Karly Alexander teamed up to reduce the cat overpopulation in Nacogdoches through trap-neuter-release, or ‘TNR’ practices and general education.

“I think it’s a cultural issue, and if we can change the culture, the secondary of overpopulation can be easily handled,” said Haynes.

According to the City of Nacogdoches Animal Services, from January 1, 2023, to November 2, out of 2,311 new animal intakes, 934 were cats.

“I would see them walking to class. I’ve been here for four years, and I’ve seen cats throughout the four years I’ve been here,” said Alexander.

Alexander said she and Haynes have recruited 20 student volunteers to help their cause.

“It’s going to take a village to solve the issue for sure,” said Haynes.

Haynes explained residents can reach out to them if there are cat colonies nearby.

“[Cats] can have four, five litters a year. Average is six kittens. 24, 30 cats a year, and then you look at Nacogdoches and see 2000 feral cats. You do the math; that’s a lot of kittens,” he said.

Nac CORE will arrive at the location and provide shelter.

“We took an igloo cooler that was donated to us by someone from the community. We got a saw, cut a square in it, and we put some bedding,” said Haynes.

Haynes said the organization will pay all fees as they work with the Nacogdoches Humane Society and vet clinics.

Chloe Schlauch of Nacogdoches said she and her parents see a lot of stray cats in the area, and they have rescued two by taking them in.

Haynes also explained their new non-profit organization they plan to follow the Texas A&M TNR model.

“Their goal is 1,600 TNR patients a year. I think that given the right resources and education to the general public, we can easily overtake that number and push 2,000 a year. "

