Warm, humid, and breezy conditions are on the menu until the next cold front arrives this Thursday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We had lots of clouds with some filtered sunshine today. Despite the added cloud cover, southerly winds enabled our highs to climb to around 80-degrees as our warming trend continues for the next couple of days.

It will be mostly cloudy, mild, and humid overnight with lows only dropping into the lower 60′s, which is fifteen degrees above our normal low of 47 for this time of year.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature low morning clouds giving way to partly cloudy skies to go along with warming temperatures in the afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the middle 80′s through Wednesday, which is fifteen degrees above our normal high of 71 for this time of year.

The unseasonably warm and humid weather will be offset at times by the southerly winds, which will be breezy, and even gusty at times, coming in out of the south-southwest at 15 to 20 mph.

The warmth will then get replaced by some cooler weather with the arrival of our next cold front that is slated to be in east Texas late Thursday. That will lead to rain chances ramping up to 60% late Thursday and continuing through Thursday night and into the first half of the day on Friday.

While the rain will move out late Friday, we will hang on to lots of clouds through this upcoming weekend, even bringing back some low-end rain chances this weekend as an upper-level low pressure system sitting to our west leads to high clouds and some rain showers re-entering the picture. This could make for a few cool, damp days that linger into early next week.

Rainfall amounts in the next week look to average one-to-two inches, which would be good news to help combat our ongoing drought conditions in deep east Texas.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.