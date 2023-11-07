Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

87 Ohio veterans visit memorials built in their honor

By Molly Martinez
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - When Gene Miller returned from Vietnam a half century ago, he didn’t get a hero’s welcome.

“When we got back, it was best for us just to get our military clothes off and otherwise people were throwing rotten eggs and anything else at anybody military because it was very unpopular back then,” said Miller.

Tuesday was a different story.

“We went through that line of people there and my eyes were watering.”

The Flag City Honor Flight carried 87 Ohio veterans including 10 from the Korean war, and one from World War Two.

His name is John Layher.

He served as a radio technician in the coast guard during the 40s, and he says the trip is one he’ll never forget.

“Humbling” said Layher through tears.

If you’re interested or know somebody who might be, you can visit FlagCityHonorFlight.org.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Cindy Hogan Edgar
Mother of convicted Hemphill murderer Matthew Edgar turns self in
East Texas homeowner runs into house fire to save pet dogs, cat
Texas state park advocate explains how Proposition 14 would protect natural resources
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Latest News

87 Ohio veterans visit memorials built in their honor
Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to the senate side for lunch with Senate...
Just 10 days before another government shutdown, Congress eyes Ukraine, Israel and border security
FILE - A sign for WeWork is displayed at their office in the borough of Manhattan in New York,...
WeWork seeks bankruptcy protection in stunning fall for a company once valued close to $50 billion
A sunbathing alligator was found on a Lake Michigan beach.
Small alligator caught sunbathing on Lake Michigan beach