Angelina soccer off to National Tournament

Angelina Soccer Field
Angelina Soccer Field(KTRE Sports)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina Roadrunners, who found themselves a spot in the National Tournament, held a watch party today to find out where they would be seeded. It was here where I caught up with Coach Melchor, who talked about his undefeated season.

“Ah, it’s been very good,” he said. “It’s exceeded expectations for sure. I think being undefeated tells you everything you need to know. And I’m very, very proud of the guys.”

All right, and with this watch party and what we just witnessed. What does it tell us?

“Yeah, we’re in a very good group,” he said. “At the end of day we got a high seed. I believe last year they didn’t know if they were in or not. And so we knew getting a fifth seed tells a lot about our season and we get to battle it out against two really good teams.”

And with the seeding selection it has Angelina going up against Cowely County Community College on Monday in Wichita, Kansas. A game where a win would be big.

“Huge, I think in this type of tournament, we’ve seen it before the first games are most important. You win that one and you’re in very good shape to qualify to the next round,” he said.

What does it mean to you know, this college? I mean, I got to understand that Angelina College has got to be very, very proud of its soccer team.

“Yeah, it’s been a program for about seven or eight years. And this is the second time we get in, second time in a row. So I think it talks about we’re building something special and we just got to keep it going.”

