Another unseasonably warm day on the menu before increasing rain chances and a cool down arrive to close out the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It was back to shorts and t-shirt weather today in the Piney Woods as the sunshine combined with the south winds and higher dewpoint values to bump up our warmth and humidity levels.

It will be partly cloudy, mild, and humid overnight with lows only dropping into the middle 60′s, which is nearly twenty-degrees above our normal low of 47 for this time of year.

Wednesday will feature low morning clouds giving way to partly cloudy skies to go along with warming temperatures in the afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the middle 80′s, which is fifteen-degrees above our normal high of 71 for this time of year.

The warmth will then get replaced by some cooler weather with the arrival of our next cold front that is slated to be in east Texas late Thursday. That will lead to cloudy skies and rain chances ramping up to 70% late Thursday, continuing through the overnight hours and lasting through at least the first half of the day on Friday when the rain chance then jumps up to 80%.

It should be noted that the end of week cold front will not possess the same kind of cold air we received with last weekend’s cold front. However, it will knock our highs back down into the lower 60′s, which will take us to seven-to-ten degrees below normal as we progress through the middle of November courtesy of cool, northerly winds of 10 to 15 mph.

While the bulk of the rain will move out late Friday, we will hang on to lots of clouds through this upcoming weekend with some low-end rain chances hanging around as an upper-level low pressure system sitting to our west leads to high clouds and some rain showers streaming overhead. This could make for a few cool, damp days that linger into early next week.

Rainfall amounts in the next week look to average one-to-two inches, which would be good news to help combat our ongoing drought conditions in deep east Texas.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.