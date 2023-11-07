Border Patrol unit sparks power outage and brush fire in Laredo, agency says

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Officials are providing more information on what sparked an electrical issue that resulted in intermittent power activity across Laredo.

The incident happened on Monday, Nov. 6 at around 7 p.m.

According to Border Patrol, an agent was using a Border Patrol scope truck. When the agent deployed the scope, it made electrical contact with a CP&L powerline which resulted in a power outage as well as a small brush fire.

The Laredo Fire Department was called to the scene to extinguish the fire and the agent was taken to a medical facility for evaluation.

The Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility is reviewing the incident.

Below is a report from the last updated version of this story:

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.