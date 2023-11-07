Jasper bullrider lands top spot at Texas City rodeo

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - A Jasper bull rider placed first at a Texas City rodeo over the weekend.

Braden Richardson, 28, rode the bull Bonanza to place first at the Lago Mar Reunion Round-Up rodeo on Saturday with 87.5 points. The win scored the cowboy a $3,061 payday.

Other East Texas winners at Lago Mar are listed as follows:

Team roper Kaden Profili, 21, of Jacksonville, placed second for $2,152.

Bull rider Cutter Kaylor, 20, of Jasper, placed third for a $1,753 payday.

Bull rider Laramie Mosley, 27, of Palestine, placed fourth for $1,149.

Saddle bronc rider Logan Cook, 25, of Alto, placed fifth for $520.

