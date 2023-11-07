Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Mother of Rusk County man killed in deputy-involved shooting files civil suit

Randall’s mother has filed a civil lawsuit against three parties, and her attorney Joseph Oxman...
Randall’s mother has filed a civil lawsuit against three parties, and her attorney Joseph Oxman delivered a statement.
By Lauren Tear
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friends and family of Timothy Michael Randall gathered outside the Federal Courthouse in Tyler Tuesday.

Randall’s mother has filed a civil lawsuit against three parties, and her attorney Joseph Oxman delivered a statement.

Mother of Rusk County man killed in deputy-involved shooting files civil suit

Related

Family of man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting makes plea for answers

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Cindy Hogan Edgar
Mother of convicted Hemphill murderer Matthew Edgar turns self in
East Texas homeowner runs into house fire to save pet dogs, cat
Stacy Lynn Smith, 48, is in the Rusk County Jail.
Rusk County man arrested after allegedly ramming truck into deputy’s car following fight
Texas state park advocate explains how Proposition 14 would protect natural resources

Latest News

Randall’s mother has filed a civil lawsuit against three parties, and her attorney Joseph Oxman...
Mother of Rusk County man killed in deputy-involved shooting files civil suit
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Election Day Voter Turnout
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Legacy Fallen Marine Graduate
Want to be in Dr. Phil’s new Fort Worth audience? Here’s how