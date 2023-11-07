Nacogdoches food pantry prepares for Thanksgiving

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Thanksgiving is approaching, and the Nacogdoches HOPE Food Pantry is making it their mission to provide food to community members in need.

The high cost of groceries affects some Nacogdoches residents like Truman Stanley.

“I can carry $70 worth of food all in one sac... the cost of food is higher than I’ve ever seen it in my entire life,” he said.

Stanley stopped by the food pantry on Monday morning to help himself get by for the next few weeks.

“I’m really struggling because I live on a fixed income. I have to choose between food and my electric bill,” said Stanley.

Board member and team leader of the food pantry Terry Bounds said they serve 150 to 200 families during their regular hours and Thanksgiving week is no different.

“During the holidays, we have some people that don’t come every week that will come then because they’re having company come in and need extra food,” she explained.

Bounds said Nacogdoches County has one of highest poverty levels in East Texas. According to the pantry’s reports, 40% of the general population falls under poverty.

“So nearly half the people in Nacogdoches County fall beneath the poverty level. So, that lets you know how great the need is,” said Bounds.

Bounds also explained the pantry relies on food drives hosted by community groups to bring in food items like sugar, flour, and cooking oil.

“Some of the holiday things that [people] might need that we can’t get, that’s what we ask the sororities, churches, or different businesses that want to bring something,” said Bounds.

She said they try their best to give every family either ham, chicken, or turkeys to put on their table.

“A few turkeys here and there, but not enough to give everybody one. We kind of save them for the largest families,” she said.

The Nacogdoches Hope Food Pantry will give out food on a first come, first serve basis during Thanksgiving week, starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

