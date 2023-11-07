SFA men and women’s basketball win opener

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Today we saw the SFA Lumberjacks and Lady Jacks both kick off their basketball season. As the Sawmill was filled with a lot of little SFA fans who got loud to see the basketball season get underway. In the first contest it would be the Lady Jacks taking on the Oklahoma Panhandle Aggies. And right from the tipoff it would be Lady Jacks all the way with Kyla Deck dishing it down to Kurstyn Harden who gets it to go.

On the very next possession Tyler Mccliment-Call with a nice jumper to fall, and then the offensive flood gates would open. Lady Jacks would take advantage of some fast breaks to add to their lead. Here’s Mimi Gatewood showing no fear by taking it strong to the bucket right in front of a defender.

Check out Freshman Lydia Cooke-Wiggins who drains the three as SFA continues to run away with it.The Aggies could not handle the pressure and the SFA Jacks would dominate on both sides of the ball. They would have an unbelievable lead of 73 – 23 at the half. That’s right, 73-23 and it was only halftime.

This would allow the Lady Jacks to put things in cruise control in the 2nd half and go on to win with an impressive 116-46 victory over Oklahoma Panhandle. And a big congratulations to Coach Leonard Bishop who gets his first win in his first game as the Lady Jacks Head coach.

That brings us to game 2 of the days doubleheader with the Lumberjacks opening their season to the North American Stallions. In the majority of the first half the Lumberjacks would own the inside of the paint thanks to power plays down below from Sadaidriene Brown.

Check out Kimahri Wilson here who bounces it to Jalil Beaubrun. He throws it down for the two handed jam. Lumberjacks would take it into the locker room at halftime with a comfortable 54-22 lead.

In the second half SFA would continue to stay out of reach. Nice play here when Matt Hayman puts up the alley-oop to NaNa who throws it down. Later on NaNa says, hey, I can shoot too…As he drains a three from the top of the key.

Lumberjacks stay in control and open their season with a 96-68 win in what turned out to be a great day for basketball at SFA.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.