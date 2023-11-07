Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Texas coach Sarkisian upgrades injured QB Quinn Ewers to ‘day to day’ as Longhorns prep for TCU

Injured Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has resumed throwing again and been upgraded as “day to day,” coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) celebrates the team's win over Alabama in an NCAA college...
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) celebrates the team's win over Alabama in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
By JIM VERTUNO
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Injured Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has resumed throwing again and been upgraded as “day to day,” coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday.

Sarkisian said Ewers began throwing in practice late last week and threw again on Monday.

Previously, Sarkisian was vague about when Ewers might play and called the quarterback “week to week” with a shoulder sprain over the past two weeks. The No. 7 Longhorns (8-1, 5-1 Big 12, No. 7 CFP) play at TCU (4-5, 2-4) on Saturday.

“It’s more day to day (now) ... Ultimately, this is a ‘How does he feel?'” situation, Sarkisian said.

Ewers has passed for 1,915 yards and 13 touchdowns for No. 7 Texas (8-1, 5-1 Big 12, No. 7 CFP) this season. He has missed the last two games after getting injured in the second half against Houston.

Second-year freshman Maalik Murphy has started the last two games, both victories. But he threw two interceptions and had two more passes dropped by defenders in Texas' 33-30 overtime win over Kansas State.

Murphy was 19 of 37 passing for 248 yards and two touchdowns. Texas led 27-7 before the Wildcats rallied late. Sarkisian said he is still working with Murphy on when to throw the ball away rather than forcing a throw that could be intercepted.

“One of the hardest plays a quarterback can make is throwing the ball away,” Sarkisian said. “It’s a big challenge to coach. It’s a big challenge to the player to know the value in it.”

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
East Texas homeowner runs into house fire to save pet dogs, cat
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Texas state park advocate explains how Proposition 14 would protect natural resources
Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr.
Upshur County authorities searching for ‘armed, extremely dangerous’ suspect in double homicide

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys take 10-game home winning streak into a matchup against the Rams
1 dead and 3 injured after multiple people pulled guns during fight in Texas Panhandle city
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez reacts after striking out during the third inning of Game 1 of...
Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez dealing with ailment during ALCS against Rangers, AP source says
Texas Rangers Josh Jung (6) celebrating his solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles with...
Texas’ shaky bullpen escapes late as Rangers hold off Orioles 3-2 to open ALDS
Texas Rangers
Rangers falter in season finale in 1-0 loss to Seattle, allows Houston to win AL West