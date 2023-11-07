Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tuesday’s Weather: Another round of warm and breezy conditions

Warm and breezy today and tomorrow. Cold front arrives on Thursday bringing widespread rains to ETX.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re off to another mild start this Tuesday with temperatures in the lower 60s. South-southwest winds will be on the breezy side today, blowing upwards of 20-25 miles per hour, so you might want to hold off on setting out any inflatable decorations this week until the winds die down. Expect another warm afternoon today as highs for most will range in the lower to middle 80s. Similar conditions are set for our Wednesday, then big changes arrive with our next cold front which is set to arrive on Thursday. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible starting just after 12PM Thursday and could last into late Friday morning/early Friday afternoon before skies begin to gradually dry out. A few persistent showers will be possible at times for some areas in Deep East Texas Friday evening, something important to remember if you’re planning on attending any high school football games. Skies trend mostly dry for our Saturday (Veteran’s Day) with highs well below average in the lower to middle 60s. Sunday and Monday won’t see much of a warmup as we’ll remain in the middle 60s with only a slight chance for a few showers each day in our southernmost zones.

