WebXtra: SFA ROTC Lumberjack Battalion hosts first gift drive with Operation Lumberjack Santa

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA ROTC Cadets Riley Tabet and Carson Sifford discuss their plans to partner with CASA of Deep East Texas and school districts  to distribute gifts to kids from grades K through 12.

Gifts can be dropped off at the Military Science building on campus. The last day to donate is December 10.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

