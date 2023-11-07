Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Williams scores 20 as UT Rio Grande Valley downs Southwestern Adventist 110-59

Led by Daylen Williams’ 20 points, the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros defeated the Southwestern Adventist Knights 110-59
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament(Southeastern Conference)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Daylen Williams had 20 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 110-59 victory against Southwestern Adventist in the season-opener on Monday night.

Williams added nine rebounds and five steals for the Vaqueros. Deanthony Tipler added 17 points while shooting 6 for 14 (3 for 10 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had five steals. Hasan Abdul-Hakim finished 6 of 7 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Orlando Gooden led the way for the Knights with 20 points. Nigil Coleman added 12 points for Southwestern Adventist. In addition, Eric Phifer had nine points.

NEXT UP

UT Rio Grande Valley takes on South Dakota on Friday, and Southwestern Adventist visits Texas A&M-CC on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
East Texas homeowner runs into house fire to save pet dogs, cat
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Texas state park advocate explains how Proposition 14 would protect natural resources
Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr.
Upshur County authorities searching for ‘armed, extremely dangerous’ suspect in double homicide

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys take 10-game home winning streak into a matchup against the Rams
1 dead and 3 injured after multiple people pulled guns during fight in Texas Panhandle city
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez reacts after striking out during the third inning of Game 1 of...
Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez dealing with ailment during ALCS against Rangers, AP source says
Texas Rangers Josh Jung (6) celebrating his solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles with...
Texas’ shaky bullpen escapes late as Rangers hold off Orioles 3-2 to open ALDS
Texas Rangers
Rangers falter in season finale in 1-0 loss to Seattle, allows Houston to win AL West