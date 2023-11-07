Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Wilson scores 13, Stephen F. Austin beats NAIA-member North American 96-68

Led by Kimahri Wilson’s 13 points, the Stephen F
SFA logo
SFA logo(SFA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Kimahri Wilson scored 13 points to help Stephen F. Austin defeat NAIA-member North American 96-68 on Monday night.

Wilson also contributed five assists and five steals for the Lumberjacks. Sadaidriene Hall added 11 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds and five assists. Nana Antwi-Boasiako was 3 of 5 shooting and 3 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Jalon Clark led the way for the Stallions with 17 points, eight rebounds and two steals. North American also got 17 points and three steals from Sean Fry. Jamarric Hammond finished with 12 points and three steals.

NEXT UP

Stephen F. Austin plays Middle Tennessee on the road on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
East Texas homeowner runs into house fire to save pet dogs, cat
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Texas state park advocate explains how Proposition 14 would protect natural resources
Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr.
Upshur County authorities searching for ‘armed, extremely dangerous’ suspect in double homicide

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys take 10-game home winning streak into a matchup against the Rams
1 dead and 3 injured after multiple people pulled guns during fight in Texas Panhandle city
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez reacts after striking out during the third inning of Game 1 of...
Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez dealing with ailment during ALCS against Rangers, AP source says
Texas Rangers Josh Jung (6) celebrating his solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles with...
Texas’ shaky bullpen escapes late as Rangers hold off Orioles 3-2 to open ALDS
Texas Rangers
Rangers falter in season finale in 1-0 loss to Seattle, allows Houston to win AL West