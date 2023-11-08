7 East Texas teams heading to volleyball playoffs

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Seven East Texas schools will be represented in the UIL volleyball playoffs.

Here is a schedule for the bi-district round:

4A

Lindale vs. Celina, Friday at 6 p.m. at Mesquite Poteet

Spring Hill vs. China Spring, Friday at 8 p.m. at Bryan

3A

White Oak vs. Gunter, Friday at 5 p.m. at Midlothian

Harmony vs. Ponder, Friday at 7 p.m. at Midlothian

Central Heights vs. Lorena, Friday at 4 p.m. at Athens

2A

Beckville vs. Leon, Friday at 2 p.m. at Longview

Overton vs. Iola, Friday at 4 p.m. at Longview

