7 East Texas teams heading to volleyball playoffs

Volleyball playoffs
Volleyball playoffs(Texas UIL)
By Kyle Owens
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Seven East Texas schools will be represented in the UIL volleyball playoffs.

Here is a schedule for the bi-district round:

4A

Lindale vs. Celina, Friday at 6 p.m. at Mesquite Poteet

Spring Hill vs. China Spring, Friday at 8 p.m. at Bryan

3A

White Oak vs. Gunter, Friday at 5 p.m. at Midlothian

Harmony vs. Ponder, Friday at 7 p.m. at Midlothian

Central Heights vs. Lorena, Friday at 4 p.m. at Athens

2A

Beckville vs. Leon, Friday at 2 p.m. at Longview

Overton vs. Iola, Friday at 4 p.m. at Longview

