Alajiki scores 17, Rice knocks off Saint Thomas (TX) 101-57

Led by Sam Alajiki’s 17 points, the Rice Owls defeated the Saint Thomas Celts 101-57
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Sam Alajiki scored 17 points as Rice beat Saint Thomas 101-57 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Alajiki finished 5 of 5 from 3-point range for the Owls. Max Fiedler scored 16 points and added 11 rebounds and six assists. Noah Shelby was 4-of-7 shooting, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Calvin Williams finished with 20 points for the Celts. Nick Anderson added eight points for Saint Thomas. Andrew Adebo also put up seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

