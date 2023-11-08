Increasing rain chances and turning noticeably cooler as we round out the week, head into the weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It was another day of shorts and t-shirt weather in the Piney Woods as the sunshine combined with the south winds and higher dewpoint values to bump up our warmth and discomfort levels across east Texas.

The unseasonably warm and humid weather has been offset at times by the southerly winds, which will be breezy, and even gusty at times, coming in out of the south-southwest at 15 to 20 mph.

It will be mostly cloudy, mild, and humid overnight with lows only dropping into the middle 60′s, which is nearly twenty-degrees above our normal low of 47 for this time of year.

Thursday will be warm, but not as warm as recent days due to increasing cloud cover just ahead of our approaching cold front. Daytime highs will be in the lower 80′s before our rain odds ramp up to 60% by Thursday evening.

Look for widespread, heavy, and soaking rains to overspread east Texas on Thursday night, making for some great sleeping weather as the bulk of the rain falls when many will be sleeping.

This rainy weather will continue into Friday morning, making for a wet and soggy morning commute into work and school. Furthermore, it will also be noticeably cooler as temperatures hover in the 50′s all day long. When you combine the rain with the cooler temperatures and the northerly breezes, it will be a good day to have some indoor plans on hand on Friday.

While the bulk of the rain will move out late Friday, we will hang on to lots of clouds through this upcoming weekend with some modest rain chances hanging around as an upper-level low pressure system sitting to our west leads to high clouds and some rain showers streaming overhead. This could make for a few cool, damp days that linger into early next week.

Rainfall amounts in the next week look to average one-to-two inches with isolated, higher amounts, which would be good news to help combat our ongoing drought conditions in deep east Texas.

