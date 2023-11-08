Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Knight scores 19, Lamar defeats Jarvis Christian 114-66 in season opener

Led by BB Knight’s 19 points, the Lamar Cardinals defeated the Jarvis Christian Bulldogs 114-66 in the season opener for both teams
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — BB Knight had 19 points in Lamar’s 114-66 win over Jarvis Christian on Monday night.

Knight shot 5 for 12 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line for the Cardinals. Terry Anderson scored 17 points and added five assists and four steals. Jakevion Buckley had 16 points and shot 6 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Erin Wright led the Bulldogs in scoring, finishing with 12 points and two steals. Joshua Cooper added 10 points for Jarvis Christian. Caron Clayton also recorded seven points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Lamar is a Thursday matchup with SMU on the road, and Jarvis Christian visits Texas State on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

