Nacogdoches City Council present new city manager, public comments on road safety

City of Nacogdoches
City of Nacogdoches(City of Nacogdoches)
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches City Council members welcomed their new city manager Tuesday night.

Rick Beverlin fills the position after the former city manager resigned earlier this year. Fire Chief Keith Kiplinger has served as interim since February.

Berverlin served as the former city manager of Leander. Within his four-year timeframe there, the city’s population increased to 25,000.

During the council’s public comment, one Nacogdoches resident spoke out about his concerns about road safety.

Chad Stazan of Nacogdoches says he lives in the neighborhood of Quailridge Road. He said after hearing about last Monday, when a car wreck occurred nearby that left one McMichael Middle School student dead, something needs to be done.

Stazan said he and another neighbor collected over 50 signatures in one day, asking council members to help make a change.

“How many people lost family members just from this intersection alone? So, under the circumstances, it’s not the greatest, but at least we know we’re together. We all understand the gravity. Hopefully, then it can get better for us and not be so forgotten out there,” said Stazan.

