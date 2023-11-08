Tyler Legacy unveils memorial to honor fallen Marine

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Tyler Legacy High School is honoring a fallen alumni who was a captain in the Marine Corps with a memorial in his honor.

Captain Dale Lee Davidson graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1973 and joined the Marine Corps shortly after. Today, his name was added to a memorial outside of the school to be remembered and honored forever.

Davidson’s widow Leslie says he died 32 years ago in a training accident in Japan.

“This whole ceremony was initiated by his sister who felt like it was his do to be added to the roles of alumni who have passed, “Leslie said.

She says its important to remember who he was.

“He was many things; he was a brother, a husband, an uncle, a friend to so many people, but above all he was a soldier and served his country for 19 years before his death,” Leslie said.

Tharyn Buenaventura, a junior and a member of Rho Kappa, the group who initiated the event says it was an honor to put this on today.

“Just knowing that we had a member of our school fight and honor our country for our safety, that’s something that needs to be honored and remembered,” Buenaventura said.

She says the members of rho kappa who presented today have a connection to the topic.

“We all have members who either served or who are serving in active service right now and we just felt the connection to do this because of that, and we just want him to be remembered as he should be,” Buenaventura said.

Davidson says it’s not a coincidence today was the day chosen to honor her husband.

“it’s very fitting since today, or this week actually is the Marine Corps birthday on Friday and then also we have it followed by Veterans Day on Saturday,” Leslie said.

The school has several memorials to honor alumni who died while serving. They are each separated by branch of service.

