Wednesday’s Weather: Breezy again with warm PM temps

Warm and windy today. Showers and thunderstorms likely throughout the day tomorrow.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - This Wednesday we are waking up to temperatures in the middle to upper 60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. South-southwest winds will remain on the breezy side again today which will lead to another nice warm up with highs topping off in the lower to middle 80s areawide. Be sure you know where your umbrella and jacket are, because you’ll probably need it at some point tomorrow and Friday! Our next cold front and upper-level disturbance will slowly push into East Texas starting tomorrow morning, leading to widespread coverage of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Expect temperatures to only warm into the lower 70s tomorrow before the cooler air really pools in and knocks highs back down into the upper 50s to lower 60s for our Friday. Rain will be finished for most by the early afternoon hours on Friday, but some persistent showers will remain a possibility for some areas south of I-20 throughout Friday evening and into the overnight hours. Isolated rain chances persist for the southern half of ETX on Saturday (Veteran’s Day), although any rain that does form will likely remain light and should not be too disruptive. Sunday now looks to trend mostly dry, but at this point an isolated shower is not impossible so it wouldn’t hurt to have the umbrella just to be safe. Expect temperatures to remain mild and slightly below average in the middle 60s for Monday and Tuesday of next week with a few showers possible each day.

