Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Central softball player signs with Trinity Valley

Central's Madison Bailey signs with Trinity Valley
Central's Madison Bailey signs with Trinity Valley(Mark Bownds)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLLACK, Texas (KTRE) - Madison Bailey is a senior at Central High in Pollack. She plays centerfield for the softball team and just recently signed to play for Trinity Valley. Madison, who is often referred to as Maddie, says that her experience as a Lady Dog has been very good.

“It’s been really good from freshman all the way to my senior year,” she said. “I’ve had like a bunch of different coaching changes, but overall it’s been really good.”

Alright, and when you talk about coaches, talk about Coach Trekell.

“I love coach T, she’s amazing,” she so adamantly replied. “She’s taught me basically like everything I know about my game, how to play and just look up to her for a role model.”

Head coach Kayla Trekell said, “so I’ve known Madison Bailey since she was probably in the seventh grade and I’ve had the privilege and honor of coaching her and she’s just one of those kids that you want 20 of them. She’s just a workhorse and you know, she’s earned this she spent, I’ve spent countless hours with her just up here at the field even before I was her coach, and it’s just such a blessing and an honor to see her continue her education and her athletic career. So I’m excited for her.”

What was it about Trinity Valley that drew you to their program?

“I love coach Wynn coach Wynn’s really personable, like she gets to know you as a person, not just a number and a player. I love the area. It’s super small and it’s not too far from home. It’s like an hour or so so it’s not too far,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Civilian recordings show new angles of San Jacinto County petroleum plant fire. Courtesy of TMX.
Shelter-in-place lifted, U.S. 59 reopened after San Jacinto County chemical plant explosion
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Nacogdoches City Council present new city manager, public comments on road safety
Source: City of Lufkin Facebook page
Lufkin woman appointed to state counseling board

Latest News

2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
Seattle secures 71-60 win against Prairie View A&M
Logo
Siakam, Raptors beats Doncic, Mavs 127-116 to finish 2-game sweep in Texas
Houston Rockets logo
Jalen Green scores 28 points in 3 quarters as Rockets rout Lakers 128-94 for 4th straight win
Texas Tech University
Isaacs helps make McCasland a winner in his debut as Red Raiders coach