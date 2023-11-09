Central softball player signs with Trinity Valley

POLLACK, Texas (KTRE) - Madison Bailey is a senior at Central High in Pollack. She plays centerfield for the softball team and just recently signed to play for Trinity Valley. Madison, who is often referred to as Maddie, says that her experience as a Lady Dog has been very good.

“It’s been really good from freshman all the way to my senior year,” she said. “I’ve had like a bunch of different coaching changes, but overall it’s been really good.”

Alright, and when you talk about coaches, talk about Coach Trekell.

“I love coach T, she’s amazing,” she so adamantly replied. “She’s taught me basically like everything I know about my game, how to play and just look up to her for a role model.”

Head coach Kayla Trekell said, “so I’ve known Madison Bailey since she was probably in the seventh grade and I’ve had the privilege and honor of coaching her and she’s just one of those kids that you want 20 of them. She’s just a workhorse and you know, she’s earned this she spent, I’ve spent countless hours with her just up here at the field even before I was her coach, and it’s just such a blessing and an honor to see her continue her education and her athletic career. So I’m excited for her.”

What was it about Trinity Valley that drew you to their program?

“I love coach Wynn coach Wynn’s really personable, like she gets to know you as a person, not just a number and a player. I love the area. It’s super small and it’s not too far from home. It’s like an hour or so so it’s not too far,” she said.

