Education and border security in focus as Texas Legislature enters fourth special session

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Texas Governor Greg Abbott has called for a historic fourth special session, with the possibility of an unprecedented fifth session looming if necessary. The governor outlined his priorities in a proclamation issued on Tuesday, as the fourth special session began at 5:00 PM. that afternoon.

“The Texas Legislature made progress over the past month protecting Texans from forced COVID-19 vaccinations and increasing penalties for human smuggling,” said Governor Abbott. “However, there is more work to be done. I am immediately calling lawmakers back for Special Session #4 to complete their critical work to empower Texas parents to choose the best education pathway for their child while providing billions more in funding for Texas public schools and continuing to boost safety measures in schools. We must pass laws that will enhance the safety of all Texans by increasing funding for strategic border barriers and mirroring the federal immigration laws President Joe Biden refuses to enforce. Texas will also arrest people for illegal entry into our state from a foreign nation, and authorize the removal of anyone who illegally enters our state, with penalties up to 20 years in prison for refusing to comply with removal. To crack down on repeated attempts to enter Texas illegally, illegal re-entry will be penalized with up to 20 years in prison. I look forward to working with members of the Texas Legislature to better secure Texas and pass school choice for all Texas families.”

The session’s agenda includes objectives, such as increasing funding for strategic border barriers and enforcing immigration laws the governor says the federal government has failed to uphold. The session also addresses the issue of illegal re-entry, proposing penalties of up to 20 years in prison.

Another key focus for Governor Abbott has been improving school choice for families, making primary and secondary of education more accessible through education savings account programs, teacher compensation, public school finance, special education support, grant programs, reading instruction, and early childhood education. Virtual education and public school accountability are also part of the educational agenda.

EDUCATION: Legislation relating to primary and secondary education, including the establishment of an education savings account program, the certification, compensation, and health coverage of certain public school employees, the public school finance system, special education in public schools, measures to support the education of public school students that include certain educational grant programs, reading instruction, and early childhood education, the provision of virtual education, and public school accountability. Legislation related to school safety measures and related state funding mechanisms. BORDER SECURITY: Legislation to do more to reduce illegal immigration by creating criminal offenses for illegal entry into this state from a foreign nation and illegal reentry or presence following denial of admission, exclusion, deportation, or removal; authorizing the removal of illegal immigrants from Texas; and providing indemnification and immunity for public officials, employees, or contractors in connection with the foregoing. Legislation to impede illegal entry into Texas by providing more funding for the construction, operation, and maintenance of border barrier infrastructure, and additional funding for the Department of Public Safety for border security operations, including additional overtime expenses and costs due to an increased law enforcement presence to preserve public safety and security in the Colony Ridge development in Liberty County, Texas.

The House and Senate have been debating issues like vouchers, public school funding, and teacher pay raises, but finding common ground on public education funding remains a challenge. Representative Raney emphasized the importance of not undermining public education while considering alternative approaches to addressing these concerns.

“Four times is a lot, and it costs. That doesn’t seem very economical to me or conservative to me, to us to continue to go back for the same subject matter with very little guidance.,” said Raney.

“I’m just concerned about making sure that we don’t damage public education because we’re not gonna be able to send everybody to a private school. It’s just not gonna happen. So let’s work on funding teacher’s pay where we can get good teachers. Right now, we’re having fewer students graduate from college with education degrees than we’ve had in previous years, and we still have a real need for educators,” said Raney.

Raney says heading into what he hopes is the last special session it’s time for a different approach.

“I would like to divide that into what we’re going to do for funding public education and then take up the vouchers in a separate bill. I don’t think they need to be tied together and that’s what the governor would like to do, I believe,” said Raney.

