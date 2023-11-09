Former ERCOT President and CEO Brad Jones passes away

(KWTX) - Former ERCOT President and CEO Brad Jones passed away Wednesday, Nov. 8, the manager of the state’s electrical grid announced.

Jones had retired from ERCOT in 2018 but returned to the company to serve as the interim President and CEO from May 4, 2021, until Nov. 1, 2022.

During that time, Jones stepped in to navigate the fallout from the winter storm that affected many Texans across the state.

The crippling winter storm left Texans freezing and in the dark for days in Feb. 2021. The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed 246 people died. The victims, who spanned 77 counties in Texas, ranged in age from less than one year old to 102.

Previously, Jones served as ERCOT’s Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer from April 1, 2013, until Oct. 10, 2015.

“No words can express our sadness for this loss, and our gratitude for the opportunity to have known and worked with him,” the company said in a statement. “Brad was a friend, a colleague, a leader, and a genuinely caring person. He touched the lives and careers of many ERCOT employees and industry colleagues. He will be dearly missed.”

A scholarship has been established at Texas Tech University to honor Jones’ legacy. The Brad Jones Engineering Scholarship is given to Texas Tech University junior-level engineering students to help them with expenses for their senior year.

Jones attended Texas Tech University, earning a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. He also attended the University of Texas at Arlington where he earned a Master of Business Administration.

