Get set for a rainy night as we enter a cooler, wetter, weather pattern in the days ahead.

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A large swath of rain is set to overspread the Piney Woods of deep east Texas this evening, continuing through the overnight hours and lingering into Friday morning as a cold front makes its way through our part of the state. Once the rain starts to fall, it will not stop until we get into late Friday morning or early Friday afternoon.

With a rainy night ahead, we will have great sleeping weather as it will mainly be just rain with just a random lightning strike here and there. Overall, this will be a very beneficial and timely rain event for all of us.

This rainy weather will also be accompanied by a notable cool down as winds shift back to the north behind the frontal passage this evening. Look for overnight lows to cool into the middle 50′s.

Friday will be a cloudy, cool, and damp day with a 90% chance of morning showers giving way to some drying skies in the afternoon. The rain, cloud cover, and cool, northerly breezes will keep daytime highs tomorrow in the 50′s, making for a cool end to the week.

While the bulk of the rain will move out late Friday, we will hang on to lots of clouds through this upcoming weekend with some modest rain chances hanging around as an upper-level low pressure system sitting to our west leads to high clouds and some rain showers streaming overhead. This could make for a few cool, damp days that linger into early next week.

It should be noted that any rain that falls over the weekend will be light in nature, but may be a nuisance if you are planning to get anything done outside.

An upper-low, cutoff from the main flow of the jet stream, looks to bring us another round of some heavy rain and wet weather by Monday or Tuesday of next week. There are still some timing issues, but I would prepare on keeping the rain gear and umbrellas handy through at least the middle of next week as we enter a more wet and unsettled weather pattern.

The multiple, and a times, likely rain chances in play from now through early next week will combine with the northeasterly breezes to keep the cool temperatures locked in place for several days to come. This will lead to morning lows in the 50′s and highs in the 60′s.

Rainfall amounts in the next week look to average one-to-three inches, which would be good news to help combat our ongoing drought conditions in deep east Texas.

