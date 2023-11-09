Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Houston’s Jane Campbell wins NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year award

Jane Campbell of the Houston Dash has been named the National Women’s Soccer League Goalkeeper of the Year
Soccer
Soccer(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Jane Campbell of the Houston Dash was named the National Women’s Soccer League Goalkeeper of the Year on Wednesday.

Campbell, who played every minute of the NWSL regular season for her team, led the league with the lowest goals-against average with 0.83 goals a game.

Campbell and Houston’s defense allowed just 18 goals, fewest in the league, over 22 regular-season matches.

She made 93 total saves and had eight shutouts, a personal and Houston best. She has played in 126 matches for the Dash since 2017, setting a club record for appearances.

The Dash finished 6-8-8 this season, missing out on the playoffs.

This is the first time Campbell has won the annual award, which is determined by a vote of players, coaches and club officials, the media and fans.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Most Read

Civilian recordings show new angles of San Jacinto County petroleum plant fire. Courtesy of TMX.
Shelter-in-place lifted, U.S. 59 reopened after San Jacinto County chemical plant explosion
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Nacogdoches City Council present new city manager, public comments on road safety
Source: City of Lufkin Facebook page
Lufkin woman appointed to state counseling board

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys take 10-game home winning streak into a matchup against the Rams
1 dead and 3 injured after multiple people pulled guns during fight in Texas Panhandle city
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez reacts after striking out during the third inning of Game 1 of...
Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez dealing with ailment during ALCS against Rangers, AP source says
Texas Rangers Josh Jung (6) celebrating his solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles with...
Texas’ shaky bullpen escapes late as Rangers hold off Orioles 3-2 to open ALDS
Texas Rangers
Rangers falter in season finale in 1-0 loss to Seattle, allows Houston to win AL West