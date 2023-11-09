Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Isaacs helps make McCasland a winner in his debut as Red Raiders coach

Pop Isaacs scored 19 points and Texas Tech defeated Texas A&M-Commerce 73-46 to give coach Grant McCasland a victory in his Red Raiders debut
Texas Tech University
Texas Tech University(Texas Tech University)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Pop Isaacs scored 19 points and Texas Tech defeated Texas A&M-Commerce 73-46 to give coach Grant McCasland a victory in his Red Raiders debut on Wednesday night.

McCasland came over from North Texas where he coached for six seasons, leading the Mean Green to the NIT championship last season.

Isaacs, the Red Raiders' leading returning scorer, had 13 of his points in the first half as Texas Tech put the game away early, leading 41-17 at the break.

Three transfers finished in double figures for Texas Tech. Darrion Williams (Nevada) added 14 points, Joe Toussaint (West Virginia) 10 and Warren Washington (Arizona State) had eight points to go with 12 rebounds for the Red Raiders, who shot 42% to 20% for the Lions (0-2).

Kalen Williams scored 13 points and Jerome Brewer Jr. 11 for the Lions.

The Red Raiders were only 5 of 23 from 3-point range but the Lions made only 5 of 35. Texas Tech outrebounded Texas A&M Commerce 48-31.

Texas Tech is host to San Jose State on Sunday while the Lions, who lost to No. 15 Texas A&M in their opener, travel to play No. 16 Kentucky.

The Red Raiders won their 24th straight season opener.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Most Read

Civilian recordings show new angles of San Jacinto County petroleum plant fire. Courtesy of TMX.
Shelter-in-place lifted, U.S. 59 reopened after San Jacinto County chemical plant explosion
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Nacogdoches City Council present new city manager, public comments on road safety
Source: City of Lufkin Facebook page
Lufkin woman appointed to state counseling board

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys take 10-game home winning streak into a matchup against the Rams
1 dead and 3 injured after multiple people pulled guns during fight in Texas Panhandle city
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez reacts after striking out during the third inning of Game 1 of...
Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez dealing with ailment during ALCS against Rangers, AP source says
Texas Rangers Josh Jung (6) celebrating his solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles with...
Texas’ shaky bullpen escapes late as Rangers hold off Orioles 3-2 to open ALDS
Texas Rangers
Rangers falter in season finale in 1-0 loss to Seattle, allows Houston to win AL West