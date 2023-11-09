Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Lufkin zoo rhinoceros dies

Paddy, a female Southern White Rhinoceros, passed away the night of November 8, 2023.
Paddy, a female Southern White Rhinoceros, passed away the night of November 8, 2023.(Ellen Trout Zoo)
By Travis Noriega
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Ellen Trout zoo in Lufkin has announced the loss of one of their rhinoceroses

According to the zoo, Paddy, a female Southern White Rhinoceros, died Wednesday night at the Ellen Trout zoo in Lufkin.

Paddy had a bacterial disease and was under veterinary supervision at the time of her death. However, her cause of death is unknown as of this time. A complete examination will be done at Texas A&M to determine the exact cause.

Paddy came to the zoo in September of 2014 as a mate for the zoo’s male rhino Bwana. Zoo staff say she had a personality of her own with the ability to be cooperative and cantankerous in equal measure. She was beloved by staff and guests alike.

Paddy was 28 years and 7 months old.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Civilian recordings show new angles of San Jacinto County petroleum plant fire. Courtesy of TMX.
Shelter-in-place lifted, U.S. 59 reopened after San Jacinto County chemical plant explosion
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Nacogdoches City Council present new city manager, public comments on road safety
Source: City of Lufkin Facebook page
Lufkin woman appointed to state counseling board

Latest News

Shelter-in-place lifted, U.S. 59 still closed after San Jacinto County chemical plant explosion
Polk County OEM: Chemical leaks being contained after plant explosion pose no threat to public
Anderson Elementary Adaptive Behavior teacher and veteran Caryn Sweats
WebXtra: Lufkin ISD celebrates veterans with wall of honor
Anderson Elementary Adaptive Behavior teacher and veteran Caryn Sweats
WebXtra: Lufkin ISD celebrates veterans with wall of honor
WebXtra: Crockett PD assistant chief says new drone program will enhance response abilities
WebXtra: Crockett PD assistant chief says new drone program will enhance response abilities