Plant explosion impacts Tyler County as smoke flows into area

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) -In Tyler County, Chester, Colmesneil, and Rockland residents were also advised to stay indoors early Wednesday morning.

“I noticed the difference in the air because my nostrils kept burning a little bit,” said Moscow resident Deana McCarty.

McCarty drove through Chester this Wednesday afternoon and said she was outside her home when she saw black smoke in the air and urged her family and pets to get inside.

“I was afraid the dogs and [my daughter] would get some chemical inhalation from it,” said McCarty.

She said family and friends in the area are safe, but she’s praying for those near the incident.

“Hopefully nobody got hurt in the explosion,” said McCarty

“I noticed it, but I honestly thought it was rain clouds. It was just a little dark over my house,” said Annette Rodgers of Colmesneil

She said as she arrived at work, she read Tyler County was under shelter-in-place order.

“I ran home,of course, turn the air conditioners off and everything for my pets,” Rogers added.

Stores along South Wheeler Avenue even decided to close their doors while sheltering was advised.

“With the wind and at the time, it was a possibility that the smoke would come into our county in the northwest portion of it,” said Tyler County interim emergency operation coordinator Trisher Ford.

Ford explained they monitored a light concentration of smoke that could pass by, but it was essential for them to be one step ahead.

“We don’t want this plume of smoke to go anywhere, of course, but we want our residents safe, and we want to do this as a precaution,” said Ford.

Rodgers manages a gas station in town and described traffic as normal. She said her store remained open throughout the day and saw the smoke dispersed after an hour.

“It was pretty scary at first seeing that, not knowing what the black [smoke was], but I guess the wind helped push it on,” said Rodgers

