Polk County OEM: Chemical leaks being contained after plant explosion pose no threat to public

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - San Jacinto County Emergency Management (OEM) reported this morning that Sound Chemical Solutions contractors are working to contain alcohol chemical leaks from onsite tanker trailers.

San Jacinto County OEM reports there is no hazard to the public from the tanker leaks. Shepherd and Oakhurst VFDs are onsite to assist with extinguishing any remaining hotspots. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) will continue to do air quality monitoring through tomorrow and has not detected any levels of concern.

The following is an update to the chemicals reported to be stored for the past two reporting years at the Sound Chemical Solutions plant located at 731 FM 1127 in Shepherd, Texas: Wood Turpentine, Phosphoric Acid 75%, Xylene, Diesel Fuel, IMP-IC2012, Sulfuric Acid, CDA-121, CCI-1001-Imidazoline, NP 9, Isopropyl Alcohol, IMB-BAC-2, AZA-121 Dispersant, and Acetic Acid.

These chemicals have various reported health effects such as acute toxicity, carcinogenicity, reproductive toxicity, serious eye damage or eye irritation, skin corrosion or irritation, aspiration hazard, respiratory or skin sensitization, and organ toxicity. If you believe you have been exposed or experienced symptoms related to the chemical plant incident in Shepherd yesterday, please contact your health care provider and also the Texas Department of State Health Services Region 4/5N office 24/7 Hotline at 866-310-9698.

If you have questions regarding exposure or chemicals, please call the Texas Poison Center Network at 800-222-1222. P

