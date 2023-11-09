Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Seattle secures 71-60 win against Prairie View A&M

Led by John Christofilis’ 18 points, the Seattle Redhawks defeated the Prairie View A&M Panthers 71-60 on Wednesday
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament(Southeastern Conference)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — John Christofilis’ 18 points helped Seattle defeat Prairie View A&M 71-60 on Wednesday.

Christofilis added five rebounds for the Redhawks (1-0). Cameron Tyson scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. Kobe Williamson shot 2 of 4 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with nine points.

The Panthers (1-1) were led by Nick Gazelas, who recorded 16 points. Prairie View A&M also got 15 points, six rebounds and two steals from Charles Smith IV. Javontae Hopkins also had eight points, seven rebounds and four steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Civilian recordings show new angles of San Jacinto County petroleum plant fire. Courtesy of TMX.
Shelter-in-place lifted, U.S. 59 reopened after San Jacinto County chemical plant explosion
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Nacogdoches City Council present new city manager, public comments on road safety
Source: City of Lufkin Facebook page
Lufkin woman appointed to state counseling board

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys take 10-game home winning streak into a matchup against the Rams
1 dead and 3 injured after multiple people pulled guns during fight in Texas Panhandle city
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez reacts after striking out during the third inning of Game 1 of...
Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez dealing with ailment during ALCS against Rangers, AP source says
Texas Rangers Josh Jung (6) celebrating his solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles with...
Texas’ shaky bullpen escapes late as Rangers hold off Orioles 3-2 to open ALDS
Texas Rangers
Rangers falter in season finale in 1-0 loss to Seattle, allows Houston to win AL West