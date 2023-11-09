For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Waco man sentenced to 60 years in prison in child sex abuse case

Jeremy Strickland
Jeremy Strickland(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Jeremy Strickland, 44, on Nov. 8 was sentenced to 60 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, said McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens.

Prosecutors said the victim is related to Strickland and the abuse spanned a period of several years from approximately 2013 through 2021.

In 2021, the victim texted 911 and reported the abuse. The Bellmead Police Department and Child Protective Services responded and conducted an investigation, which ultimately led to Strickland’s indictment in 2022.

The victim testified during the trial and described numerous instances of abuse which she suffered at the hands of Strickland throughout her childhood.

The jury convicted Strickland after approximately three hours of deliberation. During the trial’s punishment phase, prosecutors presented evidence of Strickland’s prior criminal history, including convictions for arson, attempted burglary of a vehicle, and forgery of a financial instrument.

After deliberating for one hour on punishment, jurors sentenced Strickland to 60 years in prison.

Continuous sexual abuse of a child in Texas does not allow for the possibility of parole, meaning Strickland must serve the entire 60-year sentence.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Civilian recordings show new angles of San Jacinto County petroleum plant fire. Courtesy of TMX.
Shelter-in-place lifted, U.S. 59 reopened after San Jacinto County chemical plant explosion
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Nacogdoches City Council present new city manager, public comments on road safety
Source: City of Lufkin Facebook page
Lufkin woman appointed to state counseling board

Latest News

Tyler cardiologist helps introduce new high blood pressure procedure to East Texas
Tyler cardiologist helps introduce new high blood pressure procedure to East Texas
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Fourth Special Session
Tyler Salvation Army kicks off annual Angel Tree drive
Tyler Salvation Army kicks off annual Angel Tree drive
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Free Haircuts For Vets
Longview City Council to consider ordinance annexing nearly a dozen acres of land
Longview City Council to consider ordinance annexing nearly a dozen acres of land