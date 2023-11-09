Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Lufkin ISD celebrates veterans with wall of honor

By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD celebrated Veterans Day by dedicating a wall of honor to veterans.

Students also ate lunch with veterans and the elementary choir sung songs of dedication to veterans and first responders.

East Texas News’ Shaquiena Davis spoke with Anderson Elementary Adaptive Behavior teacher and veteran Caryn Sweats about her experience and gratitude for the Veterans Day honor.

