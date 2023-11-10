For Your Service
Chemical leak causes train to stop in College Station

Train leaking citric acid causes train to stop along Wellborn Road.
Train leaking citric acid causes train to stop along Wellborn Road.(KBTX)
By Katherine Griffith and Morgan Riddell
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Police say a chemical leak is what caused a train to stop along Wellborn Road Friday.

Texas A&M Police originally reported the train was leaking citric acid but officials have since said the material has not been formally identified.

Texas A&M Police say there is no danger to the public. The train blocked roadways along Wellborn Road between Raymond Stotzer Parkway and Holleman Drive for a brief period. Texas A&M Police said the train had moved from the location it stopped at 12:20 p.m. and all roads that were blocked were reopened.

The City of College Station released the following statement regarding the incident.

A non-hazardous chemical leak from a northbound Union Pacific train passing through College Station on Friday posed no threat to the community, College Station Emergency Management Coordinator Tradd Mills said.

The 200-car train was entering Bryan when operators noticed the leak. Crews quickly determined the water-based solution was eco-friendly and not hazardous, but the train temporarily blocked intersections from George Bush Drive to F&B Road.

Union Pacific is transporting the train car for inspection.

