Chemical leak causes train to stop in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Police say a chemical leak is what caused a train to stop along Wellborn Road Friday.

Texas A&M Police originally reported the train was leaking citric acid but officials have since said the material has not been formally identified.

Texas A&M Police say there is no danger to the public. The train blocked roadways along Wellborn Road between Raymond Stotzer Parkway and Holleman Drive for a brief period. Texas A&M Police said the train had moved from the location it stopped at 12:20 p.m. and all roads that were blocked were reopened.

The City of College Station released the following statement regarding the incident.

A non-hazardous chemical leak from a northbound Union Pacific train passing through College Station on Friday posed no threat to the community, College Station Emergency Management Coordinator Tradd Mills said.

The 200-car train was entering Bryan when operators noticed the leak. Crews quickly determined the water-based solution was eco-friendly and not hazardous, but the train temporarily blocked intersections from George Bush Drive to F&B Road.

Union Pacific is transporting the train car for inspection.

