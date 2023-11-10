For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Couple expecting baby wins jackpot on scratch-off lottery ticket

A stop for coffee during a drive home from a North Carolina trip helped Joselyn Bonilla and her...
A stop for coffee during a drive home from a North Carolina trip helped Joselyn Bonilla and her husband win a $225,000 lottery prize.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Julia Huffman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A coffee break and a lottery scratch-off ticket helped a Kentucky couple win more than $200,000.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, Joselyn Bonilla and her husband won $225,000 from a $10 scratch-off ticket they bought during their trip home from visiting family in North Carolina.

“We always look online to see what prizes are remaining when deciding on which one to buy,” her husband said. “This time, we only bought one ticket.”

Lottery officials said when Joselyn scratched the ticket off in the car, she immediately saw a $6,000 win, but it was her husband who pointed out that the ticket had $6,000 on every spot.

“We totaled it up, and it came to $180,000,” he said. But when Joselyn flipped the ticket over to scratch the back, there was an additional $45,000!”

Bonilla added, “I couldn’t believe it. We checked it using the app, and there it was!”

Lottery officials said the couple is expecting a baby, and the winnings will allow Bonilla to stay home.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Civilian recordings show new angles of San Jacinto County petroleum plant fire. Courtesy of TMX.
Shelter-in-place lifted, U.S. 59 reopened after San Jacinto County chemical plant explosion
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Nacogdoches City Council present new city manager, public comments on road safety
Source: City of Lufkin Facebook page
Lufkin woman appointed to state counseling board

Latest News

Tyler cardiologist helps introduce new high blood pressure procedure to East Texas
Tyler cardiologist helps introduce new high blood pressure procedure to East Texas
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Fourth Special Session
Tyler Salvation Army kicks off annual Angel Tree drive
Tyler Salvation Army kicks off annual Angel Tree drive
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Free Haircuts For Vets
Longview City Council to consider ordinance annexing nearly a dozen acres of land
Longview City Council to consider ordinance annexing nearly a dozen acres of land