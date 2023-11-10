For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Easy Roast Beef Potluck Rolls by Shalene McNeill with Texas Beef Council

This recipe is an excellent source of Protein, and Niacin; and a good source of Dietary Fiber,...
This recipe is an excellent source of Protein, and Niacin; and a good source of Dietary Fiber, Iron, Vitamin B12, Zinc, and Selenium.(Texas Beef Council)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Whether you’re hosting a group or spending time with family and friends, this flavor-packed recipe is the ideal addition to your menu, ensuring a hit with any crowd.

Easy Roast Beef Potluck Rolls

Ingredients

· 1 lb. thinly sliced reduced-sodium deli Roast Beef

· 1 package Hawaiian rolls (12 count)

· 1/4 cup cream-style prepared horseradish

· 6 slices reduced-fat provolone cheese

· 1/3 cup butter, melted

· 2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

· 1 Tbsp. dried parsley leaves

· 2 tsp. packed light brown sugar

· 1/4 tsp. onion powder

Preparation

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat 9 x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Cut rolls in half, horizontally. Place bottom half in prepare baking dish; spread horseradish on cut side. Top with Deli Roast Beef and cheese. Close sandwiches. Using a paring knife, cut into 12 sandwiches.

Cooking Tip: You may substitute Dijon mustard for prepared horseradish.

Step 2

Combine butter, Worcestershire sauce, parsley, sugar and onion powder in small bowl; mix to combine. Pour butter mixture evenly over prepared sandwiches. Cover and refrigerate 1 hour to overnight.

Step 3

Bake sandwiches, uncovered, in 350°F oven 15 to 20 minutes or until cheese is melted and rolls are golden brown.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Civilian recordings show new angles of San Jacinto County petroleum plant fire. Courtesy of TMX.
Shelter-in-place lifted, U.S. 59 reopened after San Jacinto County chemical plant explosion
Paddy, a female Southern White Rhinoceros, passed away the night of November 8, 2023.
Lufkin zoo rhinoceros dies
Donal Hogan
Polk County authorities make arrest in connection with shooting death of Livingston man

Latest News

McDonald's confirmed the boneless barbecue pork sandwich will return to some locations Saturday.
McDonald’s McRib back on menus this weekend in select locations
Comfort food at its best!
Onion and potato knish by Chef Simon Webster
East Texas Kitchen Pickin' - Pampered Chef cookie press
Kitchen Pickin’: BOLO alert!
Onion and potato knish by Chef Simon Webster
Onion and potato knish by Chef Simon Webster