Easy Roast Beef Potluck Rolls by Shalene McNeill with Texas Beef Council

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Whether you’re hosting a group or spending time with family and friends, this flavor-packed recipe is the ideal addition to your menu, ensuring a hit with any crowd.

Easy Roast Beef Potluck Rolls

Ingredients

· 1 lb. thinly sliced reduced-sodium deli Roast Beef

· 1 package Hawaiian rolls (12 count)

· 1/4 cup cream-style prepared horseradish

· 6 slices reduced-fat provolone cheese

· 1/3 cup butter, melted

· 2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

· 1 Tbsp. dried parsley leaves

· 2 tsp. packed light brown sugar

· 1/4 tsp. onion powder

Preparation

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat 9 x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Cut rolls in half, horizontally. Place bottom half in prepare baking dish; spread horseradish on cut side. Top with Deli Roast Beef and cheese. Close sandwiches. Using a paring knife, cut into 12 sandwiches.

Cooking Tip: You may substitute Dijon mustard for prepared horseradish.

Step 2

Combine butter, Worcestershire sauce, parsley, sugar and onion powder in small bowl; mix to combine. Pour butter mixture evenly over prepared sandwiches. Cover and refrigerate 1 hour to overnight.

Step 3

Bake sandwiches, uncovered, in 350°F oven 15 to 20 minutes or until cheese is melted and rolls are golden brown.

