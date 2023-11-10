For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Most of the rain has moved out of East Texas, but drizzle and a few lingering showers will be possible through the evening.  Dress warm and grab an umbrella for the Red Zone games this evening.  Temperatures will stay in the 50s most of tonight with cloudy skies and patchy drizzle.  A few places could drop into the upper 40s briefly early Saturday morning.  More clouds than sun on Saturday with a slight chance for a few isolated showers, especially in Deep East Texas.  Temperatures will struggle to warm to near 60 degrees by afternoon on Saturday.  Sunday will still be mostly cloudy, but slightly warmer with less wind and highs in the lower to mid 60s.  More rain moves in on Monday and lasts into Tuesday.  This rain won’t be quite as widespread as this week’s rainfall, with most of the heaviest rain in Deep East Texas.  Temperatures stay below average in the 60s for most of next week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Civilian recordings show new angles of San Jacinto County petroleum plant fire. Courtesy of TMX.
Shelter-in-place lifted, U.S. 59 reopened after San Jacinto County chemical plant explosion
Paddy, a female Southern White Rhinoceros, passed away the night of November 8, 2023.
Lufkin zoo rhinoceros dies
Donal Hogan
Polk County authorities make arrest in connection with shooting death of Livingston man

Latest News

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Friday 11-10-23
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Friday 11-10-23
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 11-10-23
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 11-10-23
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips