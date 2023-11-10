For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

‘I wasn’t a hero, but I was a survivor’: City of Huntington names day after 98-year-old veteran

Dorsey Walker is a USMC veteran who, at 98 years old, is one of the oldest living survivors of Iwo Jima in the United States.
By Tyre White
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KLTV) - Dorsey Walker is a USMC veteran who, at 98 years old, is one of the oldest living survivors of Iwo Jima in the United States.

Walker was honored at the City of Huntington’s 28th annual Veterans Day celebration at Huntington High School. Walker is also a 1942 graduate of Huntington High.

“I wasn’t a hero, but I was a survivor,” Walker said. “Thank the Lord for that.”

Huntington Mayor Gary Litton announced at the celebration that Nov. 10 will now be known as Dorsey Walker Day in the City of Huntington.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Civilian recordings show new angles of San Jacinto County petroleum plant fire. Courtesy of TMX.
Shelter-in-place lifted, U.S. 59 reopened after San Jacinto County chemical plant explosion
Paddy, a female Southern White Rhinoceros, passed away the night of November 8, 2023.
Lufkin zoo rhinoceros dies
Donal Hogan
Polk County authorities make arrest in connection with shooting death of Livingston man

Latest News

‘I wasn’t a hero, but I was a survivor’: City of Huntington names day after 98-year-old veteran
‘I wasn’t a hero, but I was a survivor’: City of Huntington names day after 98-year-old veteran
The color is believed to be from algae or bacteria that thrives in water with high levels of...
WATCH: Kealia Pond in Maui turns startling pink in natural phenomenon
Donal Hogan
Polk County authorities make arrest in connection with shooting death of Livingston man
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday’s weather: Spotty showers and cooler temps