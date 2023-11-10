For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

‘Is this a joke?’: FedEx accidentally delivers $20K in lottery tickets to wrong address

A Massachusetts woman says she received a box of lotto tickets by mistake. (Source: WCVB, DANIELLE ALEXANDROV, MASSLOTTERY.COM, CNN)
By Ted Wayman, WCVB via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALMOUTH, Mass. (WCVB) - A woman in Massachusetts says she received boxes of lottery tickets by mistake.

“Is this a joke? I looked at the receipt and it was scratch tickets worth $20,000,” Danielle Alexandrov said.

But this was no joke. Alexandrov reportedly had thousands of dollars’ worth of Massachusetts Lottery tickets delivered to her office by FedEx.

“What would happen if I kept these? Would I be able to sleep at night? I was asking myself those kinds of things, and it was like, ‘No,’” Alexandrov said.

It turns out the tickets were supposed to be delivered to a nearby market. And thanks to Alexandrov, the tickets ultimately got to their rightful destination.

“We agreed to do the right thing. So, we looked at the receipt where it’s supposed to go and worked on returning the box,” Alexandrov said.

Officials with the Massachusetts Lottery said unused lottery tickets have no value until they are activated.

“The tickets are without value until they’re activated by a retail agent. If someone tried to take one of the tickets to a retail location they would be flagged and unable to cash the ticket,” said Christian Teja with the Massachusetts Lottery.

FedEx representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Civilian recordings show new angles of San Jacinto County petroleum plant fire. Courtesy of TMX.
Shelter-in-place lifted, U.S. 59 reopened after San Jacinto County chemical plant explosion
Paddy, a female Southern White Rhinoceros, passed away the night of November 8, 2023.
Lufkin zoo rhinoceros dies
Donal Hogan
Polk County authorities make arrest in connection with shooting death of Livingston man

Latest News

Smoke rises from an explosion following an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from...
Thousands who were sheltering at Gaza City’s hospitals flee as Israel-Hamas war closes in
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
Big Ten bans No. 2 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from final 3 games over alleged sign-stealing scheme
The GoFundMe page has since been taken down by the site.
Mom accused of killing baby denied money from the GoFundMe she started for his funeral
3 children, 1 adult killed in Polk County crash