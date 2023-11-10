For Your Service
Jones scores 19 in UTEP’s 123-72 win against USAO

Led by Elijah Jones’ 19 points, the UTEP Miners defeated the USAO Drovers 123-72
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Elijah Jones’ 19 points helped UTEP defeat University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma 123-72 on Thursday night.

Jones also added three steals for the Miners. Otis Frazier III scored 18 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 7 for 10 from the line, and added four steals. Corey Camper Jr. had 17 points and shot 5 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Drovers were led by Reggie Quezada, who recorded 18 points. Jayden Patcha added 15 points and two steals for USAO.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

