Polk County authorities make arrest in connection with shooting death of Livingston man

Donal Hogan
Donal Hogan(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One man has been arrested by detectives in connection with the shooting death of Livingston man earlier this week.

According to a press release by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on November 7th at approximately 12:20 p.m. a shooting was reported on Big Man Road just north of Leggett. Upon arrival, officers from the Sheriff’s Office and Texas DPS found LaDarion Sykes, 27, of Livingston, with apparent gunshot wounds and unresponsive. Life saving measures were administered before Sykes was transported via EMS to St. Luke’s Hospital were he was later pronounced dead.

According to the press release, witnesses stated that Donal Hogan, 18, a resident of Big Man Road, had made statements that he was the person who shot Sykes. Authorities transported Hogan to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for questioning and was subsequently arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail for the murder of LaDarion Sykes. His bond is set at $750,000.

Officials are asking anyone with knowledge of the incident or who may have witnessed the shooting to contact Lieutenant Craig Finegan, at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, at 936-327-6810.

