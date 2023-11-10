For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

QB Quinn Ewers to return from shoulder sprain for No. 7 Texas and start against TCU

Quarterback Quinn Ewers will start for No. 7 Texas against TCU after missing two games with a sprained shoulder
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewerslooks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college...
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewerslooks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Houston, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)(AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Quarterback Quinn Ewers will start for No. 7 Texas against TCU after missing two games with a sprained shoulder, coach Steve Sarkisian said Thursday.

Ewers has passed for 1,915 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Longhorns (8-1, 5-1 Big 12, No. 7 CFP), who are tied for first in their conference. Ewers also has five rushing touchdowns. He left the field in the third quarter of Texas' 31-24 win at Houston on Oct. 21.

“He's had a great week of practice,” Sarkisian said. “I thought he got stronger as the week went on. I really didn’t feel like there was a throw he couldn’t make.”

Second-year freshman Maalik Murphy had started the last two games at quarterback and led the Longhorns to wins in both. He threw four touchdowns but also had four turnovers in those games, and struggled in the second half of Texas' 33-30 overtime win over Kansas State last week.

“If we eliminate those turnovers, he played some pretty good football for us. He should be proud of that,” Sarkisian said.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Civilian recordings show new angles of San Jacinto County petroleum plant fire. Courtesy of TMX.
Shelter-in-place lifted, U.S. 59 reopened after San Jacinto County chemical plant explosion
Paddy, a female Southern White Rhinoceros, passed away the night of November 8, 2023.
Lufkin zoo rhinoceros dies
Cody Connell posing for a photo at the Capitol riots with his cousin, Daniel Adams
Justice Department recommends 51 months in prison for Polk County insurrectionist, cousin

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys take 10-game home winning streak into a matchup against the Rams
1 dead and 3 injured after multiple people pulled guns during fight in Texas Panhandle city
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez reacts after striking out during the third inning of Game 1 of...
Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez dealing with ailment during ALCS against Rangers, AP source says
Texas Rangers Josh Jung (6) celebrating his solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles with...
Texas’ shaky bullpen escapes late as Rangers hold off Orioles 3-2 to open ALDS
Texas Rangers
Rangers falter in season finale in 1-0 loss to Seattle, allows Houston to win AL West