For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Teacher facing charges for paddling student at school; assistant principal also arrested

FILE -- Authorities have charged two elementary school employees after a student was allegedly...
FILE -- Authorities have charged two elementary school employees after a student was allegedly paddled by a teacher.(Mr Doomits via Canva)
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Tennessee authorities have charged two elementary school employees after a student was allegedly paddled by a teacher.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agency, Jackson Patterson, 39, a Jackson County teacher, and Tena Janeice Lynn, 54, a Jackson County assistant principal, are facing charges stemming from an elementary student being paddled twice while at school.

Patterson faces a simple assault charge, and Lynn faces a criminal responsibility of assault charge.

Authorities said they launched an investigation on Oct. 10 after receiving claims that a Dodson Branch Elementary student was paddled by Patterson.

Lynn was reportedly present at the time of the paddling.

The student was taken to an area hospital after complaining about pain in his buttocks, authorities said.

Patterson and Lynn were arrested Tuesday and booked into the Jackson County Jail.

The student involved has not been identified.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Civilian recordings show new angles of San Jacinto County petroleum plant fire. Courtesy of TMX.
Shelter-in-place lifted, U.S. 59 reopened after San Jacinto County chemical plant explosion
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Nacogdoches City Council present new city manager, public comments on road safety
Source: City of Lufkin Facebook page
Lufkin woman appointed to state counseling board

Latest News

Tyler cardiologist helps introduce new high blood pressure procedure to East Texas
Tyler cardiologist helps introduce new high blood pressure procedure to East Texas
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Fourth Special Session
Tyler Salvation Army kicks off annual Angel Tree drive
Tyler Salvation Army kicks off annual Angel Tree drive
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Free Haircuts For Vets
Longview City Council to consider ordinance annexing nearly a dozen acres of land
Longview City Council to consider ordinance annexing nearly a dozen acres of land