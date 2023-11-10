Carthage takes down Liberty-Eylau, 42-0

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Watch Jett Surratt with the long throw to Bradan Manning for the touchdown against Liberty Eylau.

Carthage won, 42-0, to remain undefeated on the season and to advance to the area round of the UIL playoffs.

The Bulldogs started the scoring when KJ Edwards ran it in from 10 yards out.

Manning’s touchdown made the score 21-0.

Carthage awaits the winner of Van Alstyne and Wills Point, who play Friday.

