Garrison shuts out Jewett Leon, 58-0

The Bulldogs move on to the next round with 58-0 win.
By Mark Bownds
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - Watch Garrison’s Antonio Yarbrough break from the pack and break two tackles on the way to hitting paydirt.

Garrison toppled Jewett Leon, 58-0, to move on to the second round of the UIL playoffs.

Garrison scored on their first drive when Brayden Davidson found JaChristopher Sheperd wide open.

On defense, Yarbrough got an interception and ran it back for the score to put the Bulldogs up 14-0.

Garrison led 48-0 at halftime.

Garrison will play Beckville in the area round.

