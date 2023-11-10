For Your Service
Veterans Services offices help bring awareness benefits, programs for East Texas veterans

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As we approach Veterans Day and all the observances that will be going on, an aging veterans population and a new generation of veterans are reminded to take advantage of services they’re entitled to.

Around since the 1950′s, Veterans Service Offices are still adding new benefits for veterans, and continuing essential services.

“Mostly when veterans com in they’re naive to the benefits that are available to them. Service-connected disability, veterans who are eligible for veterans pension,” says Gregg County Veterans Service Office director Kevin Marshall.

Far from just veterans health care, a Veterans Service Office can help guide veterans to benefits and programs they weren’t aware they qualified for, or didn’t know existed at all.

At Camp V in Tyler, family members often come in to find they have benefits they weren’t aware of.

“A lady came in, her husband had been a veteran. And all she wanted to do was order a foot-stone for his grave. And she walked out of here with an application for dependents compensation; tax-free monthly payment to her,” says Smith County Veterans Service Office director Mike Roark.

There are common misconceptions and common questions they get from veterans.

“A common question we get is, ‘I never applied for benefits before. Can I still apply?’ Of course you can. You have to do a lot more listening than talking,” Marshall says.

Veterans gave to their country, and Roark believes they’re owed.

“Every veteran in the United States at one time wrote a blank check to the government for the sum payable up to including their life. Every veteran who served, is deserving of what the VA can offer. We’re going to help you,” he says.

Learn more about the Smith County Veterans Services Office by clicking here.

To reach the Angelina County Veterans Services Office, click here.

Nacogdoches County’s Veterans Service Office information can be found here.

If your county’s office is not listed, call the county offices and ask to be transferred to veterans services.

