West Texas Jailer fired after alleged sexual relation with inmate

ECSO Detention Sgt Jeremy Berry
ECSO Detention Sgt Jeremy Berry
By Lauren Munt
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Rangers are investigating an allegation of Violation of Civil Rights of a Person in Custody/Sexual F-2.

ECSO says, that Detention Sgt Jeremy Berry, 30, was fired in July after an inmate allegedly performed oral sex on Berry.

Berry turned himself into ECSO on Thursday after he was indicted by a grand jury on Monday. He is now out on a $150,000 bond.

The former jailer began working for ECSO in 2018.

CBS7 will continue to update this story as we learn more.

