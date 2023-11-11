For Your Service
‘A heartfelt thanks to you,’ Astronaut Buzz Aldrin attends statue unveiling in his honor

The new statue is located in front of the chapel on the RELLIS campus.
Buzz Aldrin was in attendance at RELLIS Campus as Texas A&M leaders unveiled a new statue honoring the astronaut.
Buzz Aldrin was in attendance at RELLIS Campus as Texas A&M leaders unveiled a new statue honoring the astronaut.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:25 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One of the first people to ever step foot on the moon made a landing in Bryan on Friday.

Buzz Aldrin was in attendance at RELLIS Campus as Texas A&M leaders unveiled a new statue honoring the astronaut. Buzz began his career learning to fly over the Bryan College Station skies as a pilot at the Bryan Air Force Base in the 1950s.

Now, he’s the last surviving astronaut from the first successful Apollo mission to the moon. A&M leaders spoke about the accomplishments of Aldrin since leaving the Brazos Valley, and how he inspired generations of students, astronauts and scientists around the world.

“I’m so proud to be here and stand with this in salute this courageous Patriot genuine hero from what’s arguably the greatest achievement in the history of humankind,” Texas A&M System Chancellor, John Sharp, said.

Those inspired to jump into the same career were also in attendance. This includes Texas A&M Vice President and retired astronaut, Mike Fossum.

“I grew up in the early days of the Space Age. I was 11 when Buzz and Neil put those first footsteps on the moon and that’s what started the impossible for me, a kid growing up in the Rio Grande Valley, about flying in space myself. People laughed but I continued to lean forward into it to learn what I could and to try to work my way through the career for the opportunities to eventually have that opportunity myself,” Fossum said.

Buzz spoke to the crowd about what it means to have the statue welcoming students onto the RELLIS campus for generations to come.

“Thank you all for coming today. And to Texas A&M and the U.S. Air Force community and those who made this wonderful day happen. A heartfelt thanks to you,” he said and hinted that at 93 years old, he still has a love for the gig. “United States Space Force, I’m awaiting my invitation. Any day now.”

The new statue is located in front of the chapel on the RELLIS campus.

